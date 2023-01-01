2015 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 0 , 1 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10529661

10529661 Stock #: E4975

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 130,110 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.