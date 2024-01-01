Menu
2015 Kia Sorento EX AWD 7 PASS SUNROOF CLEAN

The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.

*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

2015 Kia Sorento

117,624 KM

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Sorento

EX AWD 7 PASS SUNROOF CLEAN WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

2015 Kia Sorento

EX AWD 7 PASS SUNROOF CLEAN WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,624KM
VIN 5XYKUDA75FG588867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,624 KM

Vehicle Description

EX AWD 7 PASS SUNROOF CLEAN
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2015 Kia Sorento