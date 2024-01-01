Menu
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

188,905 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CLEAN! MUST SEE! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! APPLY NOW

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CLEAN! MUST SEE! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! APPLY NOW

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,905KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG1GR362448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS:17524
  • Mileage 188,905 KM

Vehicle Description

The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper
Rear Mounted Spare

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan