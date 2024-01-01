Menu
One Owner 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus, Granite Crystal Metallic, Black Leather-Faced Seats, Features Safety Sphere Group, Security Group, Power Convenience Group, Power Window & Door Group, Uconnect/Bluetooth Hands-Free Group, Rear Park Assist Package, Blind Spot Monitoring, Single-DVD Entertainment System.

Goldline RAV II Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Manual Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, (32x55) Electronic Front Wheelchair Restraints. 56 Entry Height, 58 Interior Height. 3 Year, 60,000 km Conversion Warranty.

Please contact our Sales Department for further information.

www.goldlinemobility.com

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

7,200 KM

$57,500

+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry

Location

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
7,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG7LR251751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DGC-733
  • Mileage 7,200 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus, Granite Crystal Metallic, Black Leather-Faced Seats, Features Safety Sphere Group, Security Group, Power Convenience Group, Power Window & Door Group, Uconnect/Bluetooth Hands-Free Group, Rear Park Assist Package, Blind Spot Monitoring, Single-DVD Entertainment System.

Goldline RAV II Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Manual Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, (32"x55") Electronic Front Wheelchair Restraints. 56" Entry Height, 58" Interior Height. 3 Year, 60,000 km Conversion Warranty.

Please contact our Sales Department for further information.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Compact Spare Tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Email Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
$57,500

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan