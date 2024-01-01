$57,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DGC-733
- Mileage 7,200 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus, Granite Crystal Metallic, Black Leather-Faced Seats, Features Safety Sphere Group, Security Group, Power Convenience Group, Power Window & Door Group, Uconnect/Bluetooth Hands-Free Group, Rear Park Assist Package, Blind Spot Monitoring, Single-DVD Entertainment System.
Goldline RAV II Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Manual Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, (32"x55") Electronic Front Wheelchair Restraints. 56" Entry Height, 58" Interior Height. 3 Year, 60,000 km Conversion Warranty.
Please contact our Sales Department for further information.
www.goldlinemobility.com
519-453-0480
