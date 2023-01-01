Menu
2020 Kia Sorento

32,948 KM

Details Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
Forest City Mazda

SX

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

32,948KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA52LG622334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,948 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

