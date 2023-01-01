$38,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
Forest City Mazda
2020 Kia Sorento
2020 Kia Sorento
SX
Location
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
32,948KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9631570
- Stock #: STK622334
- VIN: 5XYPKDA52LG622334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # STK622334
- Mileage 32,948 KM
Vehicle Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Forest City Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4