Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

40,936 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

40,936KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9424785
  • Stock #: E4440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 40,936 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Volkswagen Tiguan or just a Volkswagen Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Volkswagen Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Volkswagen Tiguans or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Volkswagen Tiguan
* Finished in Silver, makes this Volkswagen look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Starter
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Keyless GO
PANORAMA ROOF
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Dual AC
USB Input
TELESCOPE
5 PASSENGERS
Voice Command/Recognition
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats
LEATHER INTERIORS
DRIVETRAIN - ALL WHEEL DRIVE
MP3 CAPABILTIES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2017 Ford Edge
122,595 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler J...
 96,606 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 73,057 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory