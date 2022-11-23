2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 9 3 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9424785

9424785 Stock #: E4440

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 40,936 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Remote Starter Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Connectivity AM/FM/CD Additional Features Keyless GO PANORAMA ROOF Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Dual AC USB Input TELESCOPE 5 PASSENGERS Voice Command/Recognition Active Blind Spot Assist 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles Mats LEATHER INTERIORS DRIVETRAIN - ALL WHEEL DRIVE MP3 CAPABILTIES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.