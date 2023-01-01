Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Odyssey

148,862 KM

Details Features

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Markham Acura

905-948-8222

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Odyssey

2016 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

  1. 9905387
  2. 9905387
Contact Seller

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
148,862KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9905387
  • Stock #: Q0078
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H96GB500903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Grey Lthr
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # Q0078
  • Mileage 148,862 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Markham Acura

2016 Subaru WRX 4Dr ...
 168,940 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Odyssey T...
 148,862 KM
$28,495 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 4x4 ...
 19,033 KM
$34,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Markham Acura

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Markham Acura

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

Call Dealer

905-948-XXXX

(click to show)

905-948-8222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory