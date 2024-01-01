$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Sienna
XLE 7-Passenger AWD 7 Passenger
2020 Toyota Sienna
XLE 7-Passenger AWD 7 Passenger
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,000KM
VIN 5TDDZ3DC3LS250850
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PT0760A
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Premium Audio, Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning
With a spacious interior and comfortable ride, this Toyota Sienna is one of the best minivans on the market. This 2020 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This Toyota Sienna is a handsome looking minivan that the whole family can agree on. With its refined interior and signature exterior styling, this Sienna is perfect for everyday use such as going to play dates or date nights out on the town. The Sienna has enough power, space, and style to take your family and friends wherever they need to be. For a minivan that can keep up with your family's on-the-go lifestyle, look no further than this impressive Toyota Sienna.This van has 110,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 296HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
Our Sienna's trim level is XLE 7-Passenger AWD. This capable all-wheel drive Toyota Sienna XLE is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with a power moonroof, leather heated front seats, a larger 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Entune 3.0 premium audio, built-in navigation and Toyota app suite connect, a power liftgate and rear sliding doors, unique aluminum wheels, proximity keyless entry with push button start. Additional features include Toyota Safety Sense technology such as blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, steering assist with lane departure alert and lane keep assist, automatic highbeams control, forward collision warning, distance pacing cruise control and comfort features such as climate control and reclining seats in all three rows.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Speed Control
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.003 Axle Ratio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights
Door auto-latch
Wheels: 18" 10 Spoke Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
6 Speakers
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Heated front captain seats
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Emergency communication system: Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Premium Audio w/Navigation
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
2020 Toyota Sienna