2016 Ford Mustang

*ACCIDENT FREE*FORD DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Ford Mustang Coupe 3.7L V6 with 6 Speed Manual Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Controls and Alloys. Black On Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Rear Spoiler, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

101,360KM
Used
VIN 1FA6P8AM4G5313724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A2519
  • Mileage 101,360 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*FORD DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Ford Mustang Coupe 3.7L V6 with 6 Speed Manual Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Controls and Alloys. Black On Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Rear Spoiler, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Service Records Included

