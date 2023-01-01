$9,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-273-9739
2010 Chevrolet Malibu
2LT | AUTO | V6 | HTD SEATS | SUNROOF | LOW K
Location
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
905-273-9739
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9467844
- Stock #: 3013
- VIN: 1G1ZD5E74AF230274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**** SERENA MOTORS *****
2010 CHEVROLET MALIBU 2LT V6 AUTO
$9.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED*
*KM: 55.000*
*LOADED* 3.6L FWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCK, A/C, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, AUX\MP3 RADIO, TRACTION CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH REMOTE STARTER AND MORE...
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Serena Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.