2010 Chevrolet Malibu

55,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2LT | AUTO | V6 | HTD SEATS | SUNROOF | LOW K

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

2LT | AUTO | V6 | HTD SEATS | SUNROOF | LOW K

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

55,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9467844
  • Stock #: 3013
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5E74AF230274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**** SERENA MOTORS *****

2010 CHEVROLET MALIBU 2LT  V6 AUTO

$9.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED*

*KM: 55.000*

 

*LOADED* 3.6L FWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCK, A/C, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, AUX\MP3 RADIO, TRACTION CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH REMOTE STARTER AND MORE...

 

 VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

 

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

 

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

 

NO HIDDEN FEES.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

