2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

96,584 KM

$CALL

FWD 4dr V6 Auto GL

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$CALL

96,584KM
Used
VIN 5XYZG4AG0BG034619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Noir Pearl Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,584 KM

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
$CALL

