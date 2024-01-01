$20,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi A6
3.0T Technik HUD|TECHNIK|PKG|NAVI|MOONROOF
Location
Auto Price Canada
1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4
647-824-3439
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
106,042KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUHGCFC1FN015150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,042 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
