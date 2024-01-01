Menu
2015 Audi A6

106,042 KM

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi A6

3.0T Technik HUD|TECHNIK|PKG|NAVI|MOONROOF

2015 Audi A6

3.0T Technik HUD|TECHNIK|PKG|NAVI|MOONROOF

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

647-824-3439

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

106,042KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUHGCFC1FN015150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,042 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System

Exterior

Sunroof

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

