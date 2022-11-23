$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Cadillac ATS
3.6L Luxury Collection
95,273KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9333001
- Stock #: 158000AP
- VIN: 1G6AH5SS1G0158000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 95,273 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
