2016 Chevrolet Cruze

143,017 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | PUSH TO START

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | PUSH TO START

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

143,017KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9473433
  Stock #: APR284130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,017 KM

Vehicle Description

Buckle up and get yourself into this beautiful 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT.



Finished in a Blue exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.4L four (4) cylinder turbo engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, heated front seats, A/C, steering wheel-mounted controls, power driver seat, push-button start, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LTwill bring!





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

