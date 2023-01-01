2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

$23,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 8 1 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10030401

10030401 Stock #: 12490F

12490F VIN: JA4AZ2A33HZ610846

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 83,818 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: P215/70R16 AS Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Insert, Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Cargo Area Concealed Storage Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding, reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Digital/Analog Appearance Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Automatic Equalizer 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Seating Cloth Seats Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Cell Phone Pre-Wiring Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 1 Skid Plate 60 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 620CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Engine: 2.4L SOHC L4 MIVEC GVWR: 2,175 kgs (4,795 lbs) Transmission: CVT 6.026 Axle Ratio Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control AM / FM / CD Player

