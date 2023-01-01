$25,995+ tax & licensing
905-828-1600
2017 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995
- Listing ID: 9970079
- Stock #: 12897A
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT8HG559906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,195 KM
Vehicle Description
ST PACKAGE, 5.7L, AUTO, ALLOY WHEELS, FENDER FLARES, FULL POWER GROUP, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, TONNEAU, BED LINER, TOW, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED, ACCIDENT FREE, DON'T MISS OUT !!! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!
Vehicle Features
