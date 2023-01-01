$17,899+ tax & licensing
$17,899
+ taxes & licensing
Peel Chrysler Fiat
905-278-6181
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Auto*Just Arrived*
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$17,899
+ taxes & licensing
76,065KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9586399
- Stock #: 221992B
- VIN: 1G1BE5SM2J7110590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 221992B
- Mileage 76,065 KM
Vehicle Features
Front Bucket Seats
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Monotone Paint Application
Preferred Equipment Group 1SD
Engine: 1.4L Turbo DOHC 4-Cylinder DI w/CVVT
Wheels: 16'' Aluminum
Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7'' Touch-Screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6