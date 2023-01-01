Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

76,065 KM

Details Features

$17,899

+ tax & licensing
Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

LT Auto*Just Arrived*

Location

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

76,065KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9586399
  • Stock #: 221992B
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM2J7110590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 221992B
  • Mileage 76,065 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Bucket Seats
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Monotone Paint Application
Preferred Equipment Group 1SD
Engine: 1.4L Turbo DOHC 4-Cylinder DI w/CVVT
Wheels: 16'' Aluminum
Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7'' Touch-Screen

