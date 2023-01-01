2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 5 , 8 6 5 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10631256

10631256 Stock #: 13973E

13973E VIN: 3GCUKREC2JG476251

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Olympic White

Interior Colour Olympic White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 13973E

Mileage 195,865 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Chrome Wheels Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Running Boards/Side Steps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Convenience Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Bed Liner Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.