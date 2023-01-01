$26,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab LT 6.66 Foot Box
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10631256
- Stock #: 13973E
- VIN: 3GCUKREC2JG476251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Olympic White
- Interior Colour Olympic White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13973E
- Mileage 195,865 KM
Vehicle Description
Exceptionally Clean One Owner Truck, No Accident Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report.
Well Equipped Crew Cab Such Ad 6.66 Foot Box, Individual Power Heated Front Seats, Middle Console, Overhead Console, Backup Assist, Touch Screen, Rear Glass Window, Tow Mirror, Trailer Hitch With Factory Brake Controller, Spray-In Bed Liner, Bi-Led Lighting, 18" Wheels Surrounded By All Terrain Rubber, Two Set Of Keys And Starting Remotes, V8 - 5.3 Litre Ecotec3 Engine, 6 Speed Transmission, 4WD, Bright Olympic White Exterior Over Black Interior, OutStanding Shape & Condition.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
