2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

195,865 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab LT 6.66 Foot Box

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab LT 6.66 Foot Box

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

195,865KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10631256
  • Stock #: 13973E
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC2JG476251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Olympic White
  • Interior Colour Olympic White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13973E
  • Mileage 195,865 KM

Vehicle Description

Exceptionally Clean One Owner Truck, No Accident Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report.

Well Equipped Crew Cab Such Ad 6.66 Foot Box, Individual Power Heated Front Seats, Middle Console, Overhead Console, Backup Assist, Touch Screen, Rear Glass Window, Tow Mirror, Trailer Hitch With Factory Brake Controller, Spray-In Bed Liner, Bi-Led Lighting, 18" Wheels Surrounded By All Terrain Rubber, Two Set Of Keys And Starting Remotes, V8 - 5.3 Litre Ecotec3 Engine, 6 Speed Transmission, 4WD, Bright Olympic White Exterior Over Black Interior, OutStanding Shape & Condition. 

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

