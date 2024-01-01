$32,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab LT Z71 Triple Black
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14018E
- Mileage 117,811 KM
Vehicle Description
Mid Night Edition, Upgraded Black Leather Interior, Metallic Black Exterior, Heated Front Seats, Driver Power Seat, Backup Assist, Touch Screen Audio, Led Lighting, Brand New AllSeason Tires Surrounding 20" Wheels, Spray-In Bed Liner, Running Board, Trailing Package, Keyless Entry With Keyless Start, New Front & Rear Rotors & Pads, Etc.
No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To A Carfax History Report Showing A Local Ontario Personal Ownership.
Outstanding Shape & Condition Crew Cab Short Box Chevy Silverado LT With Z71 Off Road Package, V8 - 5.3 Litres Engine, 4WD.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE.
