<p style=background-color: #ffffff;>Mid Night Edition, Upgraded Black Leather Interior, Metallic Black Exterior, Heated Front Seats, Driver Power Seat, Backup Assist, Touch Screen Audio, Led Lighting, Brand New AllSeason Tires Surrounding 20 Wheels, Spray-In Bed Liner, Running Board, Trailing Package, Keyless Entry With Keyless Start, New Front & Rear Rotors & Pads, Etc.</p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To A Carfax History Report Showing A Local Ontario Personal Ownership.</p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>Outstanding Shape & Condition Crew Cab Short Box Chevy Silverado LT With Z71 Off Road Package, V8 - 5.3 Litres Engine, 4WD.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong>.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

117,811 KM

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab LT Z71 Triple Black

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab LT Z71 Triple Black

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

117,811KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKRECXJG111705

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14018E
  • Mileage 117,811 KM

Mid Night Edition, Upgraded Black Leather Interior, Metallic Black Exterior, Heated Front Seats, Driver Power Seat, Backup Assist, Touch Screen Audio, Led Lighting, Brand New AllSeason Tires Surrounding 20" Wheels, Spray-In Bed Liner, Running Board, Trailing Package, Keyless Entry With Keyless Start, New Front & Rear Rotors & Pads, Etc.

No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To A Carfax History Report Showing A Local Ontario Personal Ownership.

Outstanding Shape & Condition Crew Cab Short Box Chevy Silverado LT With Z71 Off Road Package, V8 - 5.3 Litres Engine, 4WD.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE.

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-XXXX

416-829-7525

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500