Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Trax

43,747 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Trax

2018 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

The Humberview Group

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

  1. 9457162
  2. 9457162
  3. 9457162
  4. 9457162
  5. 9457162
  6. 9457162
  7. 9457162
  8. 9457162
  9. 9457162
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9457162
  • Stock #: 158793AP

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,747 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2016 Mitsubishi Outl...
 106,283 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Trax LT
 43,747 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Classi...
 31,535 KM
$41,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

Call Dealer

866-241-XXXX

(click to show)

866-241-9066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory