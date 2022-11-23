Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

57,981 KM

Details Description Features

$167,900

+ tax & licensing
$167,900

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

G 550

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

57,981KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9368431
  • Stock #: 302785
  • VIN: WDCYC6BJ4KX302785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 302785
  • Mileage 57,981 KM

Vehicle Description


2019 MERCEDES-BENZ G550 4MATIC

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a luxury off-road vehicle with a military heritage that was designed for the rugged outdoors. This G-Class is powered by a 416-hp 4.0L Twin turbo V8 engine which sprints from 0-60mph in 5.4 secs. This vehicle has a top speed of 130 mph. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

