2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

70,450 KM

$35,580

+ tax & licensing
$35,580

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$35,580

+ taxes & licensing

70,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9333013
  Stock #: P2747
  VIN: JA4JZ4AX7LJ600391

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 70,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

