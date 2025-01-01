Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy with confidence - Btown Auto is the name. Special financing price:$39,888  * Cash Price:$41,388 * $999 Financing fee - conditions may apply* Financing available as low as 6.36% O.A.C Now open 7 days a week! At Btown Auto Sales, we assure you to provide honest customer service and your experience is going to be unparalleled. .Once and after you walk into our dealership, our bond of friendship starts. We pride ourselves in pricing policy - it’s transparent. We get you the lowest finance rates with flexible options - so, you have a choice! As an accredited UCDA & OMVIC registered dealer - you have a complete piece of mind. Trust us for establishing a lifelong relationship - we are there to support you at every step of the way. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way. We are selling cars; providing the service & collision services; selling you the tires & accessories also - all under one roof - Btown Enterprises Inc. In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is currently not certified, e-tested or drivable. The certification is available for an additional fee starting at $899, however, the exact fee may vary depending on the vehicle. Other additional fee/s, may also incur. Please note that some vehicles may only be sold As Is and not safety-certified. We make every effort to ensure that all information presented in our listings is accurate & true. However, we own no responsibility for any typo - errors, omissions that may be found in the listings. We also reserve the right to adjust pricing without prior notice. The uploaded picture may be a generic representation of the vehicle if it is currently in transportation. All vehicles are As seen As Equipped. We are serving the GTA, all other provinces, entire Canada & Overseas as well. 

2021 Dodge Challenger

88,123 KM

Details Description Features

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Dodge Challenger

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12873797

2021 Dodge Challenger

GT

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 12873797
  2. 12873797
Contact Seller

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,123KM
VIN 2C3CDZKG5MH665384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour F8 Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 665384
  • Mileage 88,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence - Btown Auto is the name.

Special financing price:$39,888  * Cash Price:$41,388 *

$999 Financing fee - conditions may apply*

Financing available as low as 6.36% O.A.C

Now open 7 days a week!



At Btown Auto Sales, we assure you to provide honest customer service and your

experience is going to be unparalleled. .Once and after you walk into our dealership, our

bond of friendship starts. We pride ourselves in pricing policy - it’s transparent. We get

you the lowest finance rates with flexible options - so, you have a choice!

As an accredited UCDA & OMVIC registered dealer - you have a complete piece of mind.

Trust us for establishing a lifelong relationship - we are there to support you at every step of the way. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

We are selling cars; providing the service & collision services; selling you the tires & accessories also - all under one roof - Btown Enterprises Inc.

In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is currently not certified, e-tested or drivable. The certification is available for an additional fee starting at $899, however, the exact fee may vary depending on the

vehicle. Other additional fee/s, may also incur.

Please note that some vehicles may only be sold As Is and not safety-certified.

We make every effort to ensure that all information presented in our listings is accurate & true. However, we own no responsibility for any typo - errors, omissions that may be found in the listings.

We also reserve the right to adjust pricing without prior notice. The uploaded picture may be a generic representation of the vehicle if it is currently in transportation. All vehicles are As seen As Equipped.

We are serving the GTA, all other provinces, entire Canada & Overseas as well. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Seating

Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2021 Honda Accord Sedan Sport for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Honda Accord Sedan Sport 74,298 KM $26,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 23,783 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 74,580 KM $21,888 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2021 Dodge Challenger