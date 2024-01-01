Menu
2021 Ford Mustang GT California Special The 2021 Mustang GT California Special is a special edition variant of the Ford Mustang GT. It features unique styling cues inspired by classic California Special models, such as unique badging, striping, and interior accents. It typically comes with performance upgrades and special features, making it a distinctive and desirable option for Mustang enthusiasts. The 2021 Mustang GT California Special is typically equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 engine. This engine produces impressive power, usually around 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. Its paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission providing excellent performance and driving dynamics.

6,355 KM

$47,488

+ tax & licensing
B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

VIN 1FA6P8CF3M5100726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 6,355 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford Mustang GT California Special

The 2021 Mustang GT California Special is a special edition variant of the Ford Mustang GT. It features unique styling cues inspired by classic California Special models, such as unique badging, striping, and interior accents. It typically comes with performance upgrades and special features, making it a distinctive and desirable option for Mustang enthusiasts. The 2021 Mustang GT California Special is typically equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 engine. This engine produces impressive power, usually around 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission providing excellent performance and driving dynamics.

At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port

2021 Ford Mustang