2021 Volkswagen Jetta

$37,490 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 4 , 8 6 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9993449

9993449 Stock #: 023562

023562 VIN: 3vw6t7bu9mm023562

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour PURE WHITE W/BLACK ROOF

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 54,866 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Additional Features USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.