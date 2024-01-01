Menu
<meta charset=utf-8 /> <span>2022 FORD MUSTANG ECOBOOST FASTBACK CONVERTIBLE</span>

18,000 KM

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

18,000KM
VIN 1FATP8UH1N5113916

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 5113916
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

2022 FORD MUSTANG ECOBOOST FASTBACK CONVERTIBLE

This Mustang comes with 2.3-liter v4 engine which produces 310 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque. It comes with 10- speed automatic gearbox. It takes just 5.1 seconds to reach 60 mph. 

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Cruise Control

Power Steering

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

USB port

