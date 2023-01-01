2022 Honda Accord

$41,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 , 5 1 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9993971

9993971 Stock #: 12283A

12283A VIN: 1HGCV2F32NA800703

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12283A

Mileage 30,516 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Cloth Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Body-coloured door handles Front splash guards Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Dark chrome grille Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: 235/40 R19 96V AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Engine Start PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 8-Way Driver Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Wireless Phone Charging Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and 4-way front passenger's seat manual adjustment Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Windows Sunroof Comfort air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer, MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, di... Safety Back-Up Camera Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners HondaLink Emergency Sos Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 3.84 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 56 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0T I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged i-VTEC Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, ECON mode button and sport mode button Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA LASER CRUISE Driver's Power Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.