One year free warranty for unlimited km

**Financing is available**

2014 Honda Accord LX

Unleash the driving experience youve been dreaming of with our 2014 Honda Accord LX. Combining unmatched performance, sleek style, and renowned reliability, this sedan is ready to elevate your every journey.

Under the hood lies a potent yet efficient 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine, delivering seamless power and impressive fuel economy. Whether youre navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, the Accord LX offers responsive handling and a smooth ride that surpasses expectations.

Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional sedan. Schedule a test drive today and experience the excellence of the 2014 Honda Accord LX firsthand.

4377661844 or email at vermamotorsinc@gmail.com

2014 Honda Accord

121,400 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Accord

LX

2014 Honda Accord

LX

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

121,400KM
Used
VIN 1HGCR2F36EA810302

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,400 KM

One year free warranty for unlimited km

**Financing is available**

2014 Honda Accord LX

Unleash the driving experience you've been dreaming of with our 2014 Honda Accord LX. Combining unmatched performance, sleek style, and renowned reliability, this sedan is ready to elevate your every journey.

Under the hood lies a potent yet efficient 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine, delivering seamless power and impressive fuel economy. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, the Accord LX offers responsive handling and a smooth ride that surpasses expectations.

Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional sedan. Schedule a test drive today and experience the excellence of the 2014 Honda Accord LX firsthand.

4377661844 or email at vermamotorsinc@gmail.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Automatic Headlights

Bluetooth Connection

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-XXXX

437-766-1844

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2014 Honda Accord