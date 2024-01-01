$14,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Accord
LX
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,400 KM
Vehicle Description
One year free warranty for unlimited km
**Financing is available**
Unleash the driving experience you've been dreaming of with our 2014 Honda Accord LX. Combining unmatched performance, sleek style, and renowned reliability, this sedan is ready to elevate your every journey.
Under the hood lies a potent yet efficient 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine, delivering seamless power and impressive fuel economy. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, the Accord LX offers responsive handling and a smooth ride that surpasses expectations.
Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional sedan. Schedule a test drive today and experience the excellence of the 2014 Honda Accord LX firsthand.
4377661844 or email at vermamotorsinc@gmail.com
Vehicle Features
