Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Kia Forte for Sale in Mississauga, ON

Showing 1-50 of 95
Used 2021 Kia Forte EX+-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Kia Forte

EX+-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED
Sale
$28,995
+ tax & lic
91,318KM
Frontier Fine Cars

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Kia Forte EX for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2021 Kia Forte

EX
$23,998
+ tax & lic
33,902KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Kia Forte LX, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Clean Carfax! for sale in Clarington, ON

2022 Kia Forte

LX, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Clean Carfax!
$25,995
+ tax & lic
52,581KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2010 Kia Forte EX Certified and Serviced for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2010 Kia Forte

EX Certified and Serviced
$7,987
+ tax & lic
149,658KM
UR Ride

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2021 Kia Forte LOW KM LX AUTO 4DR B-TOOTH CAMERA CLEAN CAR FAX for sale in Oakville, ON

2021 Kia Forte

LOW KM LX AUTO 4DR B-TOOTH CAMERA CLEAN CAR FAX
$24,000
+ tax & lic
20,913KM
Rosa Auto Sales

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Kia Forte for sale in Toronto, ON

2012 Kia Forte

$12,995
+ tax & lic
70,125KM
Ken Shaw Toyota

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Kia Forte EX+ | FWD | SUN/MOONROOF | NAV | COLL ASSIST for sale in Welland, ON

2020 Kia Forte

EX+ | FWD | SUN/MOONROOF | NAV | COLL ASSIST
$26,990
+ tax & lic
74,557KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2012 Kia Forte EX w/Sunroof for sale in Kitchener, ON

2012 Kia Forte

EX w/Sunroof
Sale
$10,499
+ tax & lic
124,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2020 Kia Forte EX, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth! for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Kia Forte

EX, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth!
$24,495
+ tax & lic
87,876KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2015 Kia Forte LX/ AC/ BLUETOOTH / FUEL SAVER / ALLOYS / LOW KM / for sale in Scarborough, ON

2015 Kia Forte

LX/ AC/ BLUETOOTH / FUEL SAVER / ALLOYS / LOW KM /
$9,500
+ tax & lic
170,000KM
Executive Motors

Scarborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2023 Kia Forte EX PREMIUM | DEMO for sale in Burlington, ON

2023 Kia Forte

EX PREMIUM | DEMO
$32,995
+ tax & lic
2,000KM
Leggat Kia

Burlington, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Kia Forte No Accident Bluetooth Keyless Entry for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Kia Forte

No Accident Bluetooth Keyless Entry
$17,995
+ tax & lic
71,614KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Kia Forte EX IVT | 1 OWNER | BLIND SPOT | HEATED SEATS | for sale in Oakville, ON

2019 Kia Forte

EX IVT | 1 OWNER | BLIND SPOT | HEATED SEATS |
$22,980
+ tax & lic
40,440KM
Lockwood Kia

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Kia Forte LX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2014 Kia Forte

LX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$9,990
+ tax & lic
167,273KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2012 Kia Forte Koup EX for sale in Hamilton, ON

2012 Kia Forte

Koup EX
$7,495
+ tax & lic
188,400KM
Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Hamilton, ON

Used 2012 Kia Forte EX for sale in Bowmanville, ON

2012 Kia Forte

EX
$8,497
+ tax & lic
133,127KM
Tip Top Auto Inc

Bowmanville, ON

New 2023 Kia Forte EX IVT for sale in Niagara Falls, ON

2023 Kia Forte

EX IVT
$28,684
+ tax & lic
50KM
Cardinal Kia

Niagara Falls, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Kia Forte EX, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth! for sale in Clarington, ON

2021 Kia Forte

EX, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!
$25,995
+ tax & lic
78,523KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2019 Kia Forte EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Kia Forte

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control
$21,890
+ tax & lic
73,460KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Kia Forte LX+, Heated Steering + Seats, CarPlay + Android, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Kia Forte

LX+, Heated Steering + Seats, CarPlay + Android, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, and more!
$20,998
+ tax & lic
69,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Kia Forte EX+ Sunroof Advanced Safety Driving Assist for sale in North York, ON

2020 Kia Forte

EX+ Sunroof Advanced Safety Driving Assist
$23,895
+ tax & lic
70,807KM
Trento Kia

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Kia Forte LX for sale in Kitchener, ON

2015 Kia Forte

LX
Sale
$12,999
+ tax & lic
157,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

New 2023 Kia Forte EX+ THIS VEHICLE IS FOR DEMONSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Kia Forte

EX+ THIS VEHICLE IS FOR DEMONSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY
$23,795
+ tax & lic
10KM
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Kia Forte 4DR SDN AUTO LX+ for sale in Brantford, ON

2014 Kia Forte

4DR SDN AUTO LX+
$11,999
+ tax & lic
125,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2020 Kia Forte EX Heated Seats Rear Cam Wireless Charger for sale in Concord, ON

2020 Kia Forte

EX Heated Seats Rear Cam Wireless Charger
$22,995
+ tax & lic
47,257KM
Manaf Auto Sales

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Kia Forte GT-Line IVT for sale in Niagara Falls, ON

2023 Kia Forte

GT-Line IVT
$33,738
+ tax & lic
CALL
Cardinal Kia

Niagara Falls, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Kia Forte No Accident Carplay Heated Seats Remote Start for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Kia Forte

No Accident Carplay Heated Seats Remote Start
$19,995
+ tax & lic
60,261KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Kia Forte EX - SUNROOF - REVERSE CAM - TECH FEATURES for sale in Oakville, ON

2020 Kia Forte

EX - SUNROOF - REVERSE CAM - TECH FEATURES
$23,988
+ tax & lic
66,000KM
Roger's Motors

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto SX Luxury for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2017 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto SX Luxury
Sale
$14,990
+ tax & lic
135,617KM
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2017 Kia Forte EX+ ** BSM, APPLE CARPLAY, HTD LEATH ** for sale in St Catharines, ON

2017 Kia Forte

EX+ ** BSM, APPLE CARPLAY, HTD LEATH **
$16,999
+ tax & lic
133,961KM
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Kia Forte AUT0 P/SUNROOF B/SPOT L/ASSIST CAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2019 Kia Forte

AUT0 P/SUNROOF B/SPOT L/ASSIST CAMERA
$19,990
+ tax & lic
113,797KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Kia Forte LX CAM HTD-SEATS APPLE-CARPLAY SW-AUDIO for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2021 Kia Forte

LX CAM HTD-SEATS APPLE-CARPLAY SW-AUDIO
$23,498
+ tax & lic
62,407KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Kia Forte Back Up Cam Lane Departure Warning Htd Front Seats for sale in St Catharines, ON

2019 Kia Forte

Back Up Cam Lane Departure Warning Htd Front Seats
$21,995
+ tax & lic
63,458KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Kia Forte EX 1 Owner, No accidents, off lease for sale in Kitchener, ON

2019 Kia Forte

EX 1 Owner, No accidents, off lease
$20,499
+ tax & lic
119,791KM
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener, ON

Used 2021 Kia Forte Carplay Heated Seats Keyless Entry for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Kia Forte

Carplay Heated Seats Keyless Entry
$23,995
+ tax & lic
65,380KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Kia Forte EX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2017 Kia Forte

EX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$9,990
+ tax & lic
236,874KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2021 Kia Forte EX for sale in Cayuga, ON

2021 Kia Forte

EX
$25,995
+ tax & lic
77,651KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Kia Forte EX for sale in Bowmanville, ON

2010 Kia Forte

EX
$7,449
+ tax & lic
145,953KM
Tip Top Auto Inc

Bowmanville, ON

Used 2014 Kia Forte 4 Doors, Automatic, 3/Y Warranty Available for sale in Toronto, ON

2014 Kia Forte

4 Doors, Automatic, 3/Y Warranty Available
$6,450
+ tax & lic
278,000KM
Auto Cross Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Kia Forte EX Auto, Alloys, Tint for sale in Milton, ON

2019 Kia Forte

EX Auto, Alloys, Tint
$21,888
+ tax & lic
84,750KM
Achilles Mazda

Milton, ON

Used 2021 Kia Forte EX | FWD | NAV | COLL ASSIST | APPLE/ANDRD CAP for sale in Welland, ON

2021 Kia Forte

EX | FWD | NAV | COLL ASSIST | APPLE/ANDRD CAP
$25,990
+ tax & lic
70,529KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2020 Kia Forte EX PLUS | FWD | NAV | COLL ASSIST | PREM SOUND SYS for sale in Welland, ON

2020 Kia Forte

EX PLUS | FWD | NAV | COLL ASSIST | PREM SOUND SYS
$25,990
+ tax & lic
79,563KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2020 Kia Forte EX PLUS | FWD | NAV | COLL ASSIST | APPLE/ANDRD for sale in Welland, ON

2020 Kia Forte

EX PLUS | FWD | NAV | COLL ASSIST | APPLE/ANDRD
$25,990
+ tax & lic
73,824KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2020 Kia Forte EX PLUS | FWD | NAV | COLL ASSIST | PUSH BUT START for sale in Welland, ON

2020 Kia Forte

EX PLUS | FWD | NAV | COLL ASSIST | PUSH BUT START
$25,990
+ tax & lic
86,805KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2020 Kia Forte EX PLUS | NAV | SUN/MOONROOF | COLL ASSIST for sale in Welland, ON

2020 Kia Forte

EX PLUS | NAV | SUN/MOONROOF | COLL ASSIST
$25,990
+ tax & lic
72,811KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2020 Kia Forte EX | FWD | NAV | COLL ASSIST | SUN/MOONROOF for sale in Welland, ON

2020 Kia Forte

EX | FWD | NAV | COLL ASSIST | SUN/MOONROOF
$25,990
+ tax & lic
89,801KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2018 Kia Forte LX ** HTD SEATS, BLUETOOTH, NEW TIRES ** for sale in St Catharines, ON

2018 Kia Forte

LX ** HTD SEATS, BLUETOOTH, NEW TIRES **
$14,999
+ tax & lic
159,568KM
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Kia Forte for sale in Oshawa, ON

2012 Kia Forte

$5,995
+ tax & lic
206,000KM
Olympia Auto Center

Oshawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Kia Forte EX PLUS | FWD | SUN/MOONROOF | NAV | COLL ASSIST for sale in Welland, ON

2020 Kia Forte

EX PLUS | FWD | SUN/MOONROOF | NAV | COLL ASSIST
$26,990
+ tax & lic
85,054KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2020 Kia Forte EX PLUS | FWD | SUN/MOONROOF | NAV | COLL ASSIST for sale in Welland, ON

2020 Kia Forte

EX PLUS | FWD | SUN/MOONROOF | NAV | COLL ASSIST
$26,990
+ tax & lic
66,631KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON