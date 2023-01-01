Filter Results
New and Used Kia Forte for Sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Kia Forte
EX+-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED
Sale
$28,995
91,318KM
Frontier Fine Cars
Toronto, ON
2022 Kia Forte
LX, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Clean Carfax!
$25,995
52,581KM
Autoplanet
Clarington, ON
2021 Kia Forte
LOW KM LX AUTO 4DR B-TOOTH CAMERA CLEAN CAR FAX
$24,000
20,913KM
Rosa Auto Sales
Oakville, ON
2020 Kia Forte
EX+ | FWD | SUN/MOONROOF | NAV | COLL ASSIST
$26,990
74,557KM
Shadow Auto
Welland, ON
2020 Kia Forte
EX, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth!
$24,495
87,876KM
Autoplanet
Brampton, ON
2015 Kia Forte
LX/ AC/ BLUETOOTH / FUEL SAVER / ALLOYS / LOW KM /
$9,500
170,000KM
Executive Motors
Scarborough, ON
2019 Kia Forte
EX IVT | 1 OWNER | BLIND SPOT | HEATED SEATS |
$22,980
40,440KM
Lockwood Kia
Oakville, ON
2014 Kia Forte
LX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$9,990
167,273KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2019 Kia Forte
EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control
$21,890
73,460KM
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2019 Kia Forte
LX+, Heated Steering + Seats, CarPlay + Android, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, and more!
$20,998
69,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
2020 Kia Forte
EX+ Sunroof Advanced Safety Driving Assist
$23,895
70,807KM
Trento Kia
North York, ON
2023 Kia Forte
EX+ THIS VEHICLE IS FOR DEMONSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY
$23,795
10KM
Kitchener KIA
Kitchener, ON
2020 Kia Forte
EX Heated Seats Rear Cam Wireless Charger
$22,995
47,257KM
Manaf Auto Sales
Concord, ON
2018 Kia Forte
No Accident Carplay Heated Seats Remote Start
$19,995
60,261KM
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2020 Kia Forte
EX - SUNROOF - REVERSE CAM - TECH FEATURES
$23,988
66,000KM
Roger's Motors
Oakville, ON
2017 Kia Forte
EX+ ** BSM, APPLE CARPLAY, HTD LEATH **
$16,999
133,961KM
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
St Catharines, ON
2019 Kia Forte
AUT0 P/SUNROOF B/SPOT L/ASSIST CAMERA
$19,990
113,797KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
North York, ON
2021 Kia Forte
LX CAM HTD-SEATS APPLE-CARPLAY SW-AUDIO
$23,498
62,407KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
St. Catharines, ON
2019 Kia Forte
Back Up Cam Lane Departure Warning Htd Front Seats
$21,995
63,458KM
Two Guys Quality Cars
St Catharines, ON
2017 Kia Forte
EX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$9,990
236,874KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2014 Kia Forte
4 Doors, Automatic, 3/Y Warranty Available
$6,450
278,000KM
Auto Cross Inc.
Toronto, ON
2021 Kia Forte
EX | FWD | NAV | COLL ASSIST | APPLE/ANDRD CAP
$25,990
70,529KM
Shadow Auto
Welland, ON
2020 Kia Forte
EX PLUS | FWD | NAV | COLL ASSIST | PREM SOUND SYS
$25,990
79,563KM
Shadow Auto
Welland, ON
2020 Kia Forte
EX PLUS | FWD | NAV | COLL ASSIST | APPLE/ANDRD
$25,990
73,824KM
Shadow Auto
Welland, ON
2020 Kia Forte
EX PLUS | FWD | NAV | COLL ASSIST | PUSH BUT START
$25,990
86,805KM
Shadow Auto
Welland, ON
2018 Kia Forte
LX ** HTD SEATS, BLUETOOTH, NEW TIRES **
$14,999
159,568KM
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
St Catharines, ON
2020 Kia Forte
EX PLUS | FWD | SUN/MOONROOF | NAV | COLL ASSIST
$26,990
85,054KM
Shadow Auto
Welland, ON
2020 Kia Forte
EX PLUS | FWD | SUN/MOONROOF | NAV | COLL ASSIST
$26,990
66,631KM
Shadow Auto
Welland, ON