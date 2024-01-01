Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Get ready to hit the open road in style with this sleek 2020 Nissan Rogue SV from Ideal Quality Automobiles! This crossover SUV boasts a spacious and comfortable interior, perfect for family adventures or weekend getaways. The stylish gray exterior and black interior create a sophisticated and modern look, while the all-wheel drive system ensures you can confidently handle any weather condition. This Rogue has been meticulously maintained and boasts a low mileage of 128,950 km, making it a fantastic value for those seeking a reliable and feature-packed vehicle.</p><p>The Rogue SV is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The advanced technology package includes a touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, keeping you connected and entertained on the go. Stay comfortable with heated front seats, a sunroof to let in the sunshine, and power-adjustable seats that cater to your perfect driving position. With its blend of comfort, practicality, and advanced features, this 2020 Nissan Rogue SV is an exceptional choice for drivers looking for a versatile and enjoyable vehicle.</p><p>Here are 5 of the most exciting features of this vehicle:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong>: Enjoy peace of mind and confidently tackle any road condition, rain or shine.</li><li><strong>Heated Front Seats</strong>: Stay warm and cozy during those chilly Canadian winters.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof</strong>: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a brighter driving experience.</li><li><strong>GPS Navigation</strong>: Never get lost again with the built-in navigation system.</li><li><strong>Lane Departure Warning</strong>: This safety feature helps you stay in your lane, making your drives safer and less stressful.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2020 Nissan Rogue

128,950 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle
11999098

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1733772876
  2. 1733772876
  3. 1733772876
  4. 1733772876
  5. 1733772876
  6. 1733772876
  7. 1733772876
  8. 1733772876
  9. 1733772876
  10. 1733772876
  11. 1733772877
  12. 1733772877
  13. 1733772877
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,950KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MVXLC706890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2829
  • Mileage 128,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to hit the open road in style with this sleek 2020 Nissan Rogue SV from Ideal Quality Automobiles! This crossover SUV boasts a spacious and comfortable interior, perfect for family adventures or weekend getaways. The stylish gray exterior and black interior create a sophisticated and modern look, while the all-wheel drive system ensures you can confidently handle any weather condition. This Rogue has been meticulously maintained and boasts a low mileage of 128,950 km, making it a fantastic value for those seeking a reliable and feature-packed vehicle.

The Rogue SV is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The advanced technology package includes a touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, keeping you connected and entertained on the go. Stay comfortable with heated front seats, a sunroof to let in the sunshine, and power-adjustable seats that cater to your perfect driving position. With its blend of comfort, practicality, and advanced features, this 2020 Nissan Rogue SV is an exceptional choice for drivers looking for a versatile and enjoyable vehicle.

Here are 5 of the most exciting features of this vehicle:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy peace of mind and confidently tackle any road condition, rain or shine.
  • Heated Front Seats: Stay warm and cozy during those chilly Canadian winters.
  • Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a brighter driving experience.
  • GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with the built-in navigation system.
  • Lane Departure Warning: This safety feature helps you stay in your lane, making your drives safer and less stressful.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue SV 128,950 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Buick Encore Preferred for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2019 Buick Encore Preferred 73,317 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Buick Encore Premium for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2017 Buick Encore Premium 190,873 KM $10,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue