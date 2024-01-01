$19,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Ideal Quality Automobiles
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
519-264-1166
Certified
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 2829
- Mileage 128,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to hit the open road in style with this sleek 2020 Nissan Rogue SV from Ideal Quality Automobiles! This crossover SUV boasts a spacious and comfortable interior, perfect for family adventures or weekend getaways. The stylish gray exterior and black interior create a sophisticated and modern look, while the all-wheel drive system ensures you can confidently handle any weather condition. This Rogue has been meticulously maintained and boasts a low mileage of 128,950 km, making it a fantastic value for those seeking a reliable and feature-packed vehicle.
The Rogue SV is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The advanced technology package includes a touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, keeping you connected and entertained on the go. Stay comfortable with heated front seats, a sunroof to let in the sunshine, and power-adjustable seats that cater to your perfect driving position. With its blend of comfort, practicality, and advanced features, this 2020 Nissan Rogue SV is an exceptional choice for drivers looking for a versatile and enjoyable vehicle.
Here are 5 of the most exciting features of this vehicle:
- All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy peace of mind and confidently tackle any road condition, rain or shine.
- Heated Front Seats: Stay warm and cozy during those chilly Canadian winters.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a brighter driving experience.
- GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with the built-in navigation system.
- Lane Departure Warning: This safety feature helps you stay in your lane, making your drives safer and less stressful.
Vehicle Features
Ideal Quality Automobiles
+ taxes & licensing
