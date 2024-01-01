Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> Compare at $25740 - Our Price is just $24990! <br> <br> This 2022 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>This 2022 Elantra was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver. This low mileage sedan has just 23,437 kms. Its orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Elantras trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Elantra is a great choice if you want a more convenient car that comes with proximity keys that allow hands free cargo access, and a safer drive with blind spot and rear collision assist. This Elantra is also equipped with an advanced safety suite including lane keep assist, forward collision assist, driver monitoring, and automatic highbeams. The incredible feature list continues with heated power seats for comfort while voice activated, touch screen infotainment including wireless connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth keeps you connected. Aluminum wheels and gorgeous styling make sure you stand out in a crowd while heated power side mirrors, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera make every day easier. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2022 Hyundai Elantra

23,437 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred - Heated Seats

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred - Heated Seats

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

23,437KM
Used
VIN KMHLM4AG9NU356575

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # PB0325A
  • Mileage 23,437 KM

Low Mileage, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $25740 - Our Price is just $24990!

This 2022 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2022 Elantra was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver. This low mileage sedan has just 23,437 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Elantra is a great choice if you want a more convenient car that comes with proximity keys that allow hands free cargo access, and a safer drive with blind spot and rear collision assist. This Elantra is also equipped with an advanced safety suite including lane keep assist, forward collision assist, driver monitoring, and automatic highbeams. The incredible feature list continues with heated power seats for comfort while voice activated, touch screen infotainment including wireless connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth keeps you connected. Aluminum wheels and gorgeous styling make sure you stand out in a crowd while heated power side mirrors, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera make every day easier. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Heated Seats

POWER SEAT

Aluminum Wheels

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Proximity Key

Lane Keep Assist

Android Auto

Touch Screen
Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Hyundai Elantra