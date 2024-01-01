$24,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred - Heated Seats
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
23,437KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHLM4AG9NU356575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0325A
- Mileage 23,437 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels!
Compare at $25740 - Our Price is just $24990!
This 2022 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2022 Elantra was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver. This low mileage sedan has just 23,437 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Elantra is a great choice if you want a more convenient car that comes with proximity keys that allow hands free cargo access, and a safer drive with blind spot and rear collision assist. This Elantra is also equipped with an advanced safety suite including lane keep assist, forward collision assist, driver monitoring, and automatic highbeams. The incredible feature list continues with heated power seats for comfort while voice activated, touch screen infotainment including wireless connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth keeps you connected. Aluminum wheels and gorgeous styling make sure you stand out in a crowd while heated power side mirrors, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera make every day easier. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $25740 - Our Price is just $24990!
This 2022 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2022 Elantra was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver. This low mileage sedan has just 23,437 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Elantra is a great choice if you want a more convenient car that comes with proximity keys that allow hands free cargo access, and a safer drive with blind spot and rear collision assist. This Elantra is also equipped with an advanced safety suite including lane keep assist, forward collision assist, driver monitoring, and automatic highbeams. The incredible feature list continues with heated power seats for comfort while voice activated, touch screen infotainment including wireless connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth keeps you connected. Aluminum wheels and gorgeous styling make sure you stand out in a crowd while heated power side mirrors, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera make every day easier. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Cadillac XT6 Sport SPORT, BLACK ONYX, SUNROOF, 7 SEATER, AWD, LOADED! 59,752 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L FWD - Bluetooth - $154 B/W 87,199 KM $18,890 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Sonata 2.5L Preferred - Heated Seats - $188 B/W 39,063 KM $26,190 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2022 Hyundai Elantra