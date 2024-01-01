$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Hybrid Luxury - Hybrid - Leather Seats
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Hybrid Luxury - Hybrid - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
27,639KM
Used
VIN KMHLN4AJXPU041179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0214A
- Mileage 27,639 KM
Vehicle Description
Hybrid, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Wi-Fi!
This 2023 Elantra is bringing the classic sedan back with bold, edgy, forward-thinking design. This 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2023 Elantra was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver.This sedan has 27,639 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra Hybrid's trim level is Luxury. This Elantra Luxury Hybrid features an ultra-efficient drivetrain, and takes infotainment and luxury to new levels with tech features like the Bose Premium Audio System, Blue Link wi-fi, and even more surprises while style and comfort features like two tone leather seats, a sunroof, and chrome trim make your cabin a sanctuary. This Elantra is also equipped with an advanced safety suite including lane keep assist, forward and rear collision assist, driver monitoring, blind spot assist, and automatic highbeams. The incredible feature list continues with heated power seats for comfort while voice activated, touch screen infotainment including wireless connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth keeps you connected. Aluminum wheels and gorgeous styling make sure you stand out in a crowd while heated power side mirrors, proximity keyless entry with hands free cargo access, and a rear view camera make every day easier. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hybrid, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Wi-fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HYBRID
Touch Screen
Blind Spot Detection
Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2023 Hyundai Elantra