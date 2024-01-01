Menu
Low Mileage, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls!

With great build quality and excellent performance, this 2023 Kia Forte ensures that your journey is always inspiring, no mater the destination. This 2023 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Unleash your need for daily exhilaration in this inspired 2023 Kia Forte. Built to never compromise, this compact yet surprising Forte is ready to grow with you into your busy life. Inspiration born in motion wakes up our desire for excitement, and this vehicle was built to perform, not conform. For break from the sameness, check out this 2023 Forte.This low mileage sedan has just 19,585 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Fortes trim level is LX. This compact Forte is more than a conveniently small car with a bumping infotainment system including an 8 inch display with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, steering wheel controls, and Bluetooth streaming. Heated seats and air conditioning ensure your comfort while remote keyless entry, power windows, cruise control, heated power side mirrors, and a handy rearview camera offer endless convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Camera, Power Windows.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2023 Kia Forte

19,585 KM

2023 Kia Forte

LX - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay

2023 Kia Forte

LX - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

19,585KM
Used
VIN 3KPF24AD6PE615554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U0875
  • Mileage 19,585 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls!

With great build quality and excellent performance, this 2023 Kia Forte ensures that your journey is always inspiring, no mater the destination. This 2023 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Unleash your need for daily exhilaration in this inspired 2023 Kia Forte. Built to never compromise, this compact yet surprising Forte is ready to grow with you into your busy life. Inspiration born in motion wakes up our desire for excitement, and this vehicle was built to perform, not conform. For break from the sameness, check out this 2023 Forte.This low mileage sedan has just 19,585 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Forte's trim level is LX. This compact Forte is more than a conveniently small car with a bumping infotainment system including an 8 inch display with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, steering wheel controls, and Bluetooth streaming. Heated seats and air conditioning ensure your comfort while remote keyless entry, power windows, cruise control, heated power side mirrors, and a handy rearview camera offer endless convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Camera, Power Windows.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

2023 Kia Forte