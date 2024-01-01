$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Kia Forte
LX - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
2023 Kia Forte
LX - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
19,585KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3KPF24AD6PE615554
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U0875
- Mileage 19,585 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls!
With great build quality and excellent performance, this 2023 Kia Forte ensures that your journey is always inspiring, no mater the destination. This 2023 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Unleash your need for daily exhilaration in this inspired 2023 Kia Forte. Built to never compromise, this compact yet surprising Forte is ready to grow with you into your busy life. Inspiration born in motion wakes up our desire for excitement, and this vehicle was built to perform, not conform. For break from the sameness, check out this 2023 Forte.This low mileage sedan has just 19,585 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forte's trim level is LX. This compact Forte is more than a conveniently small car with a bumping infotainment system including an 8 inch display with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, steering wheel controls, and Bluetooth streaming. Heated seats and air conditioning ensure your comfort while remote keyless entry, power windows, cruise control, heated power side mirrors, and a handy rearview camera offer endless convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Camera, Power Windows.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
With great build quality and excellent performance, this 2023 Kia Forte ensures that your journey is always inspiring, no mater the destination. This 2023 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Unleash your need for daily exhilaration in this inspired 2023 Kia Forte. Built to never compromise, this compact yet surprising Forte is ready to grow with you into your busy life. Inspiration born in motion wakes up our desire for excitement, and this vehicle was built to perform, not conform. For break from the sameness, check out this 2023 Forte.This low mileage sedan has just 19,585 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forte's trim level is LX. This compact Forte is more than a conveniently small car with a bumping infotainment system including an 8 inch display with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, steering wheel controls, and Bluetooth streaming. Heated seats and air conditioning ensure your comfort while remote keyless entry, power windows, cruise control, heated power side mirrors, and a handy rearview camera offer endless convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Camera, Power Windows.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline 5-door Auto 37,786 KM $20,998 + tax & lic
2019 Cadillac CTS Sedan Luxury LUXURY AWD, 3.6 V6, DUAL SUNROOF, NAV, 19" WHEELS 61,236 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS 183,746 KM $10,499 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2023 Kia Forte