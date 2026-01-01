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| Certified Pre-Owned |Features include Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, cruise control, Air conditioning, power windows, power lock, and more! Reliable, comfortable, and priced to sell fastthis vehicle is ready for its next adventure. This vehicle has passed a comprehensive inspection and meets the Ministry of Transportations Safety Standards Certificate requirements. Custom Video ExperienceAsk about your custom walk-around video or live FaceTime/Zoom session to explore the vehicle in detail from the comfort of your home. Why Choose Us for Your Next Vehicle? Indoor Display: Shop in our bright, heated indoor showroomno snow, rain, or cold to worry about. Quality Assurance: Each vehicle undergoes a 135-point inspection based on Kia on Hunt Club standards. Value Added: Free oil change with every purchase and a 90-day SiriusXM trial (where available). Wide Selection: From luxury to family-friendly vehicles, we have options for every budget. Financing for Everyone: Good credit, bad credit, or no creditour team can help you. Kia on Hunt Club only guarantee one key/fob only. ADVERTISED PRICE IS FOR FINANCE DEALS ONLY, CASH PRICE MAY BE SUBJECT TO INCREASE. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS** Book Online or Call Us Today!Schedule your test drive in our comfortable showroom. Contact Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Sales Manager, for any inquiries:?? 613-688-2904 | ?? tony@kiaonhuntclub.com Come see why were the smart choice for your next car and drive away with peace of mind!

2024 Hyundai Tucson

51,019 KM

Details Description Features

$30,880

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Hyundai Tucson

TREND AWD

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14293421

2024 Hyundai Tucson

TREND AWD

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

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Contact Seller

$30,880

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
51,019KM
VIN KM8JCCDE2RU308436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3102
  • Mileage 51,019 KM

Vehicle Description

| Certified Pre-Owned |Features include Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, cruise control, Air conditioning, power windows, power lock, and more! Reliable, comfortable, and priced to sell fastthis vehicle is ready for its next adventure. This vehicle has passed a comprehensive inspection and meets the Ministry of Transportations Safety Standards Certificate requirements. Custom Video ExperienceAsk about your custom walk-around video or live FaceTime/Zoom session to explore the vehicle in detail from the comfort of your home. Why Choose Us for Your Next Vehicle? Indoor Display: Shop in our bright, heated indoor showroomno snow, rain, or cold to worry about. Quality Assurance: Each vehicle undergoes a 135-point inspection based on Kia on Hunt Club standards. Value Added: Free oil change with every purchase and a 90-day SiriusXM trial (where available). Wide Selection: From luxury to family-friendly vehicles, we have options for every budget. Financing for Everyone: Good credit, bad credit, or no creditour team can help you. Kia on Hunt Club only guarantee one key/fob only. ADVERTISED PRICE IS FOR FINANCE DEALS ONLY, CASH PRICE MAY BE SUBJECT TO INCREASE. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS** Book Online or Call Us Today!Schedule your test drive in our comfortable showroom. Contact Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Sales Manager, for any inquiries:?? 613-688-2904 | ?? tony@kiaonhuntclub.com Come see why were the smart choice for your next car and drive away with peace of mind!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Trailer Sway Control

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
turn-by-turn navigation directions

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy city: 10.0L/100 km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 7.9L/100 km
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.4')
Front tires: 235/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65HR17.0
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Front headroom: 968mm (38.1)
Internet access capable: selective service
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Exterior length: 4,630mm (182.3)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Exterior height: 1,685mm (66.3)
Torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Fuel tank capacity: 54.0L
Rear legroom: 1,050mm (41.3)
Fuel economy combined: 9.1L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,865mm (73.4)
Drive type: HTRAC all-wheel
Ground clearance (min): 210mm (8.3)
Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,422mm (56.0)
Curb weight: 1,693kg (3,732lbs)
Rear hiproom: 1,369mm (53.9)
Rear headroom: 990mm (39.0)
Front hiproom: 1,385mm (54.5)
Wheelbase: 2,755mm (108.5)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Seat Upholstery: leatherette
Engine bore x stroke: 88.5mm x 101.5mm (3.48 x 4.00)
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) mitigation
Passenger volume: 3,065L (108.2 cu.ft.)
Engine litres: 2.5L
Exterior parking camera rear: Rear View Monitor (RVM) yes
Front shoulder room: 1,464mm (57.6)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Horsepower: 187hp @ 6,100RPM
GVWR: 2,160kg (4,762lbs)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian, Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection mitigation w/left turn assist
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,095 L (39 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,119 L (75 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

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613-688-XXXX

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613-688-6000

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$30,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2024 Hyundai Tucson