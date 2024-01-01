Menu
Unleash the power and versatility of the 2022 Ram 1500 Bighorn, waiting for you to conquer the road at Jerry Pfeil Mazda. This rugged and refined pickup truck is a testament to Rams commitment to blending capability with comfort, providing an exceptional driving experience for those who demand both strength and style. <br><br> The exterior of the Ram 1500 Bighorn is a commanding presence on the road, featuring bold lines, a distinctive grille, and powerful proportions. The Bighorn trim enhances its rugged appeal with 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome accents, and a robust bed ready to tackle your toughest tasks. Whether at work or play, the Ram 1500 Bighorn makes a bold statement on and off the road. <br><br> Step inside the spacious cabin, and youll discover a harmonious blend of comfort and functionality. The Bighorn trim of the Ram 1500 showcases premium materials, supportive seating, and modern technology designed to enhance your driving experience. The intuitive infotainment system, complete with a touchscreen display, ensures connectivity and convenience at your fingertips. <br><br> Under the hood, the 2022 Ram 1500 Bighorn boasts a powerful engine that delivers the performance and towing capability you need. Whether hauling cargo or navigating challenging terrain, the Ram 1500 is equipped to handle it all. The well-designed suspension and responsive steering provide a smooth and controlled ride, making every journey a pleasure. <br><br> Jerry Pfeil Mazda invites you to experience the 2022 Ram 1500 Bighorn by scheduling a test drive. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to showcase the features and capabilities of the Ram 1500 Bighorn.

2022 RAM 1500

29,789 KM

$56,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

Big Horn - Tonneau Cover - Liner

2022 RAM 1500

Big Horn - Tonneau Cover - Liner

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-1063

29,789KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFMT6NN344911

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,789 KM

Unleash the power and versatility of the 2022 Ram 1500 Bighorn, waiting for you to conquer the road at Jerry Pfeil Mazda. This rugged and refined pickup truck is a testament to Ram's commitment to blending capability with comfort, providing an exceptional driving experience for those who demand both strength and style.


The exterior of the Ram 1500 Bighorn is a commanding presence on the road, featuring bold lines, a distinctive grille, and powerful proportions. The Bighorn trim enhances its rugged appeal with 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome accents, and a robust bed ready to tackle your toughest tasks. Whether at work or play, the Ram 1500 Bighorn makes a bold statement on and off the road.


Step inside the spacious cabin, and you'll discover a harmonious blend of comfort and functionality. The Bighorn trim of the Ram 1500 showcases premium materials, supportive seating, and modern technology designed to enhance your driving experience. The intuitive infotainment system, complete with a touchscreen display, ensures connectivity and convenience at your fingertips.


Under the hood, the 2022 Ram 1500 Bighorn boasts a powerful engine that delivers the performance and towing capability you need. Whether hauling cargo or navigating challenging terrain, the Ram 1500 is equipped to handle it all. The well-designed suspension and responsive steering provide a smooth and controlled ride, making every journey a pleasure.


Jerry Pfeil Mazda invites you to experience the 2022 Ram 1500 Bighorn by scheduling a test drive. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to showcase the features and capabilities of the Ram 1500 Bighorn.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-XXXX

519-662-1063

2022 RAM 1500