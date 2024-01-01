$56,998+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Big Horn - Tonneau Cover - Liner
Location
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
519-662-1063
$56,998
+ taxes & licensing
29,789KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFMT6NN344911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 29,789 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash the power and versatility of the 2022 Ram 1500 Bighorn, waiting for you to conquer the road at Jerry Pfeil Mazda. This rugged and refined pickup truck is a testament to Ram's commitment to blending capability with comfort, providing an exceptional driving experience for those who demand both strength and style.
The exterior of the Ram 1500 Bighorn is a commanding presence on the road, featuring bold lines, a distinctive grille, and powerful proportions. The Bighorn trim enhances its rugged appeal with 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome accents, and a robust bed ready to tackle your toughest tasks. Whether at work or play, the Ram 1500 Bighorn makes a bold statement on and off the road.
Step inside the spacious cabin, and you'll discover a harmonious blend of comfort and functionality. The Bighorn trim of the Ram 1500 showcases premium materials, supportive seating, and modern technology designed to enhance your driving experience. The intuitive infotainment system, complete with a touchscreen display, ensures connectivity and convenience at your fingertips.
Under the hood, the 2022 Ram 1500 Bighorn boasts a powerful engine that delivers the performance and towing capability you need. Whether hauling cargo or navigating challenging terrain, the Ram 1500 is equipped to handle it all. The well-designed suspension and responsive steering provide a smooth and controlled ride, making every journey a pleasure.
Jerry Pfeil Mazda invites you to experience the 2022 Ram 1500 Bighorn by scheduling a test drive. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to showcase the features and capabilities of the Ram 1500 Bighorn.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
2022 RAM 1500