Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,532 KM
Vehicle Description
In the realm of pickup trucks, few names evoke as much admiration and rugged reliability as the RAM 1500. For the 2023 model year, RAM continues to impress with its Classic Express Crew Cab 4x4 variant, boasting the formidable HEMI engine and a striking Bright White exterior coupled with Diesel Grey cloth seating. This combination not only exemplifies power and capability but also embraces a timeless aesthetic that appeals to both enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike.
The 2023 RAM 1500 Classic Express Crew Cab 4x4 in Bright White makes a bold statement on the road. Its robust and muscular frame is complemented by clean lines and a commanding presence. Whether navigating urban streets or tackling rugged terrain, this truck stands out with its distinctive grille and carefully sculpted body contours, emphasizing both functionality and modernity. The Bright White finish not only enhances the truck's visibility but also exudes a sense of purity and endurance, showcasing its ability to withstand the elements while maintaining a polished appearance. The 20-inch black aluminum wheels add a touch of sophistication while enhancing overall performance and handling.
Step inside, and you're greeted by a spacious crafted interior. The Diesel Grey cloth seating provides comfort and durability, ensuring a relaxing ride whether you're embarking on a long journey or simply navigating through daily commutes. With ample legroom and thoughtful storage solutions, the cabin is designed to accommodate both passengers and cargo with ease.
Technological innovations abound in the Express. From the intuitive Uconnect infotainment system featuring a responsive touchscreen interface to seamless smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, staying connected on the go has never been easier.
At the heart of the RAM 1500 Classic Express Crew Cab 4x4 lies the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine, delivering uncompromising power and performance. With 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque at your disposal, this truck effortlessly handles towing and hauling tasks, making it ideal for both work and play.
The robust 4x4 capability ensures confidence in challenging conditions, while the smooth-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission provides seamless acceleration and efficiency. Whether navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails, the RAM 1500 Classic Express excels in versatility and reliability. With a maximum towing capacity of up to 10,680 pounds and a payload capacity of over 1,800 pounds, there's little this truck can't handle.
Experience the thrill and versatility of the 2023 RAM 1500 Classic Express for yourself and discover why it remains a top choice for discerning truck enthusiasts. With its blend of power, style, and technological prowess, this truck is poised to redefine your driving experience for years to come.
This Ram comes with a clean Carfax. Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock. We will look forward to seeing you real soon!
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=RGQRzdV76PXlE5Hn7KBQgEZXt8QklTII
Yes we take trade in vehicles.
Check us out on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94ZVuC06Tx0
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/
We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.
Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.
To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.
We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.
Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!
All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.
Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com
Email: sales@munromotors.com
Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.
Delivery is available. Ask for details
All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.
Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.
