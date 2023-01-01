Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Dodge for Sale in Ontario

Showing 1-50 of 514
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, BACK UP CAMERA for sale in Hamilton, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT, BACK UP CAMERA
$18,995
+ tax & lic
154,800KM
Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Hamilton, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Madoc, ON

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE
$9,500
+ tax & lic
128,000KM
Patterson Auto Sales

Madoc, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control
$23,990
+ tax & lic
117,320KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE CAMERA *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS POWER for sale in Milton, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE CAMERA *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS POWER
$12,895
+ tax & lic
168,600KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE for sale in Brantford, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE
$14,499
+ tax & lic
95,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT,STOW&GO,CERTIFIED ! for sale in Burlington, ON

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT,STOW&GO,CERTIFIED !
$10,800
+ tax & lic
156,000KM
Import Connection

Burlington, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan **** AS IS SALE ***7 Passenger * Cruise Control * Folding Back Seats * Removable Rear Seats * Automatic/Manual Mode * Cloth Seats * Traction Control * for sale in Cambridge, ON

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

**** AS IS SALE ***7 Passenger * Cruise Control * Folding Back Seats * Removable Rear Seats * Automatic/Manual Mode * Cloth Seats * Traction Control *
$3,500
+ tax & lic
198,607KM
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan LEATHER DVD H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

LEATHER DVD H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$22,495
+ tax & lic
108,447KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ CARS IN STOCK for sale in London, ON

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ CARS IN STOCK
$6,995
+ tax & lic
215,855KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30TH ANNIVERSARY-LEATHER-DVD-ONLY 129KMS-CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30TH ANNIVERSARY-LEATHER-DVD-ONLY 129KMS-CERTIFIED
$16,788
+ tax & lic
129,000KM
Lucky Motorcars Inc

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE-MOBILITY WHEELCHAIR VAN-POWER FOLDING RAMP-CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE-MOBILITY WHEELCHAIR VAN-POWER FOLDING RAMP-CERTIFIED
$32,988
+ tax & lic
145,000KM
Lucky Motorcars Inc

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus for sale in Sarnia, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus
$26,822
+ tax & lic
100,171KM
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Sarnia, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th Anniversary for sale in Kitchener, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30th Anniversary
$19,995
+ tax & lic
98,326KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Kitchener, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
$14,495
+ tax & lic
175,040KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th Anniversary for sale in Guelph, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30th Anniversary
$19,995
+ tax & lic
98,326KM
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
$14,495
+ tax & lic
175,040KM
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Sarnia, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew
$23,888
+ tax & lic
128,203KM
AutoMax Sarnia

Sarnia, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT for sale in Sarnia, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT
$17,888
+ tax & lic
147,015KM
AutoMax Sarnia

Sarnia, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus - Leather, Power Sliding Doors+Liftgate, Rear DVD, Navigation, Tow Pkg & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus - Leather, Power Sliding Doors+Liftgate, Rear DVD, Navigation, Tow Pkg & More!
$24,998
+ tax & lic
89,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary, 7-Pass, BackUpCam, Leather, ParkingSensor, DVDPlayer, SatelliteRadio, TractionControl, NoAccident for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

35th Anniversary, 7-Pass, BackUpCam, Leather, ParkingSensor, DVDPlayer, SatelliteRadio, TractionControl, NoAccident
$30,450
+ tax & lic
59,000KM
BELL AUTO INC.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan CERTIFIED,CARGO VAN, SHELVES, DIVIDER, SUPER CLEAN for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

CERTIFIED,CARGO VAN, SHELVES, DIVIDER, SUPER CLEAN
Sale
$12,985
+ tax & lic
147,000KM
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT | Stow & Go | Pwr Group | Tinted | Roof Rack for sale in Oshawa, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | Stow & Go | Pwr Group | Tinted | Roof Rack
$11,995
+ tax & lic
175,950KM
True North Automobiles

Oshawa, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT DVD | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | STOW N GO for sale in Waterloo, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT DVD | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | STOW N GO
$18,990
+ tax & lic
111,000KM
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan SE-AS-IS for sale in Mississauga, ON

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE-AS-IS
$3,200
+ tax & lic
251,709KM
Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Madoc, ON

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE
$8,995
+ tax & lic
208,000KM
Patterson Auto Sales

Madoc, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Madoc, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew
$12,995
+ tax & lic
207,000KM
Patterson Auto Sales

Madoc, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Heated Steering + Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Rear A/C, Alloy Wheels, and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Heated Steering + Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Rear A/C, Alloy Wheels, and more!
$24,888
+ tax & lic
56,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 3rd Row Seat Back Up Camera Power Liftgate for sale in St Catharines, ON

2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT 3rd Row Seat Back Up Camera Power Liftgate
$41,995
+ tax & lic
46,485KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT | Nav | Htd Leather | Pwr Sliders | for sale in St Catharines, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT | Nav | Htd Leather | Pwr Sliders |
$28,995
+ tax & lic
60,232KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 2WD | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | NAV | BACKUP CAM for sale in Waterloo, ON

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT 2WD | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | NAV | BACKUP CAM
$32,955
+ tax & lic
88,901KM
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th Anniversary for sale in Hamilton, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30th Anniversary
$16,495
+ tax & lic
130,825KM
Best Motors

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan |Wgn|SXT| for sale in Toronto, ON

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

|Wgn|SXT|
$4,999
+ tax & lic
264,500KM
Toronto Best Auto

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan |SXT|ONE OWNER| for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

|SXT|ONE OWNER|
$12,999
+ tax & lic
217,300KM
Toronto Best Auto

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Elmvale, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

$14,995
+ tax & lic
198,670KM
Celebrity Auto Sales

Elmvale, ON

Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, Stow 'N Go, 7 Passenger, 3/Y Warranty Availab for sale in Toronto, ON

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT, Stow 'N Go, 7 Passenger, 3/Y Warranty Availab
$7,900
+ tax & lic
212,000KM
Auto Cross Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE AS-IS for sale in Mississauga, ON

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE AS-IS
$3,500
+ tax & lic
225,636KM
Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

"STOW n GO seat 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Sale
$7,999
+ tax & lic
211,618KM
Kelly and Sons Auto

Ajax, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package - $105.05 /Wk for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package - $105.05 /Wk
$27,490
+ tax & lic
16,133KM
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in London, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT
$21,999
+ tax & lic
111,289KM
Empire Auto Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT w/ DVD - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty for sale in Brantford, ON

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT w/ DVD - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty
$10,995
+ tax & lic
150,000KM
Five Star Auto

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan LADDER RACK REAR SHELVES for sale in York, ON

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

LADDER RACK REAR SHELVES
$6,999
+ tax & lic
195,000KM
Swift Auto

York, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT**EXCELLENT CON*7 PASS*NO ACCIDENT*AS-IS SPEC for sale in Thorndale, ON

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT**EXCELLENT CON*7 PASS*NO ACCIDENT*AS-IS SPEC
$6,495
+ tax & lic
186,715KM
Yam Global Auto Sales

Thorndale, ON

Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT for sale in Brantford, ON

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT
$9,999
+ tax & lic
140,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE for sale in Oshawa, ON

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE
$13,989
+ tax & lic
98,463KM
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Oshawa, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Certified Stowngo Loaded Extended Warranty for sale in Orillia, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Certified Stowngo Loaded Extended Warranty
$16,500
+ tax & lic
170,300KM
Auto Republic

Orillia, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT - Blacktop Edition, Rear DVD, Navigation, Reverse Camera, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - Blacktop Edition, Rear DVD, Navigation, Reverse Camera, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels & More!
$28,998
+ tax & lic
103,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT for sale in Kitchener, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT
$23,995
+ tax & lic
128,791KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT
$23,995
+ tax & lic
128,791KM
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT SXT Premium Plus 2WD for sale in Thunder Bay, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT SXT Premium Plus 2WD
$25,990
+ tax & lic
157,012KM
Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Stoney Creek, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
$21,888
+ tax & lic
121,148KM
Motormax Auto Sales

Stoney Creek, ON

Buy From Home Options