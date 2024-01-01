$27,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
Premium Plus LEATHER INTERIOR | HEATED FRONT SEATS
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 108,433 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features:
Powerful Performance: Equipped with a 3.16 Axle Ratio and Touring Suspension for a smooth drive.
Comfortable Seating: Accommodate everyone with 3rd row split-bench seats, front bucket seats, and reclining 3rd row seats. Premium seats with suede inserts provide extra comfort.
Advanced Safety: Enjoy peace of mind with 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, dual front impact and side airbags, knee airbag, overhead airbag, and electronic stability control.
Modern Technology: Stay entertained and informed with the Radio: 430 system featuring AM/FM radio, CD player, DVD-Audio, 6 speakers, and steering wheel mounted audio controls.
Convenience at Your Fingertips: Features like front dual zone A/C, rear air conditioning, power windows, power driver seat, and remote keyless entry make every journey a breeze.
Enhanced Visibility: Front fog lights, heated door mirrors, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, and variably intermittent wipers ensure you see clearly in any condition.
Stylish Design: Alloy wheels, bumpers in body color, and a roof rack give this SUV a sleek and modern look.
Additional Highlights:
Auto-dimming Rear-View Mirror
Anti-whiplash Front Head Restraints
Brake Assist
Compass and Outside Temperature Display
Delay-off Headlights
Front Wheel Independent Suspension
Illuminated Entry
Leather Shift Knob
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Occupant Sensing Airbag
Overhead Console
Panic Alarm
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Door Mirrors
Rear Window Defroster and Wiper
Security System
Speed Control
Split Folding Rear Seat
Spoiler
Telescoping and Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
This SUV is ready to provide a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable ride for your family. Discover the perfect blend of performance, technology, and style. Visit us today to take it for a test drive!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
INSGMT
905-684-8791