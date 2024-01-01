Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

108,433 KM

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,433KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGCG5LR180633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 108,433 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the ultimate in family travel with our well-equipped SUV, designed to offer a comfortable and enjoyable ride for everyone.

Key Features:
Powerful Performance: Equipped with a 3.16 Axle Ratio and Touring Suspension for a smooth drive.
Comfortable Seating: Accommodate everyone with 3rd row split-bench seats, front bucket seats, and reclining 3rd row seats. Premium seats with suede inserts provide extra comfort.
Advanced Safety: Enjoy peace of mind with 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, dual front impact and side airbags, knee airbag, overhead airbag, and electronic stability control.
Modern Technology: Stay entertained and informed with the Radio: 430 system featuring AM/FM radio, CD player, DVD-Audio, 6 speakers, and steering wheel mounted audio controls.
Convenience at Your Fingertips: Features like front dual zone A/C, rear air conditioning, power windows, power driver seat, and remote keyless entry make every journey a breeze.
Enhanced Visibility: Front fog lights, heated door mirrors, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, and variably intermittent wipers ensure you see clearly in any condition.
Stylish Design: Alloy wheels, bumpers in body color, and a roof rack give this SUV a sleek and modern look.
Additional Highlights:
Auto-dimming Rear-View Mirror
Anti-whiplash Front Head Restraints
Brake Assist
Compass and Outside Temperature Display
Delay-off Headlights
Front Wheel Independent Suspension
Illuminated Entry
Leather Shift Knob
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Occupant Sensing Airbag
Overhead Console
Panic Alarm
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Door Mirrors
Rear Window Defroster and Wiper
Security System
Speed Control
Split Folding Rear Seat
Spoiler
Telescoping and Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
This SUV is ready to provide a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable ride for your family. Discover the perfect blend of performance, technology, and style. Visit us today to take it for a test drive!



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

