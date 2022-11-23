Menu
2009 Toyota Matrix

185,719 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
AS IS - Automatic Transmission - Heated Rearview Mirrors

2009 Toyota Matrix

AS IS - Automatic Transmission - Heated Rearview Mirrors

Location

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

185,719KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9367876
  • Stock #: 2328A
  • VIN: 2T1KU40E69C106729

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2328A
  • Mileage 185,719 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned! Features Include: Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Heated Rearview Mirrors, Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows.
What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle
Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4 Speed Automatic

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

