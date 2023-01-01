$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport - Heated Seats
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
59,212KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 224674A
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB9JG517731
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,212 KM
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
Versatile for any activity, the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great blend of technology, comfort and style on the road. This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
A versatile, safe and comfortable SUV that delivers great fuel efficiency both in the city and on the highway. Thanks to the multiple premium and luxury options that are fitted as standard in the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, the driving experience is both relaxing and refined in the city and safe and reassuring when taken off road. All in all this new 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great performer at an amazing value. This low mileage SUV has just 59,212 kms. It's pearl white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is Premium. The versatile, technologically advanced 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium is the ultimate family SUV ready to take on your daily adventures. Features include aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, front and rear heated wipers, front fog lamps, 6 speaker stereo with a 5 inch display, Sirius XM satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, power heated front seats, heated rear seats, remote keyless entry, heated steering wheel, power fuel remote release, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, multiple storage consoles, power door locks, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Siriusxm, Remote Keyless Entry .
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
