2021 Hyundai Sonata. PREFERRED SONATA!! SHIMMERING SILVER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. PWR GROUP. CRUISE.

2021 Hyundai Sonata

93,267 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred PREFERRED TRIM WITH HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, CARPLAY,/ANDROID AUTO, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH AND MORE!! TEST DR

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred PREFERRED TRIM WITH HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, CARPLAY,/ANDROID AUTO, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH AND MORE!! TEST DR

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,267KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPEG4JA7MH110147

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Dark Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 93,267 KM

PREFERRED SONATA!! SHIMMERING SILVER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. PWR GROUP. CRUISE. SEE US IN STORE!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2021 Hyundai Sonata