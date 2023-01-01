Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Toyota Matrix

67,110 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Matrix

2006 Toyota Matrix

5dr Wgn XR 4WD Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Matrix

5dr Wgn XR 4WD Auto

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

  1. 1679586624
  2. 1679586605
  3. 1679586611
  4. 1679586618
  5. 1679586597
  6. 1679586605
  7. 1679586605
  8. 1679586612
  9. 1679586621
  10. 1679586614
  11. 1679586705
  12. 1679586720
  13. 1679586713
  14. 1679586696
  15. 1679586706
  16. 1679586717
  17. 1679586696
  18. 1679586705
  19. 1679586713
  20. 1679586800
  21. 1679586804
  22. 1679586809
  23. 1679586787
  24. 1679586798
  25. 1679586790
  26. 1679586806
  27. 1679586793
  28. 1679586796
  29. 1679586833
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
67,110KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9754237
  • Stock #: 3650
  • VIN: 2T1LR32E66C556566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,110 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CAR FAX | FULL SERVICE HISTORY | AWD | 2 KEYS | FOLDING REAR SEATS | REAR CHILD SAFETY LOCKS | DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS | ALL WEATHER MATS | ADJUSTABLE HEADRESTS | REAR CENTRE 3 POINT BELT | ENGINE IMMOBILIZER | AM FM RADIO | HEATED MIRRORS | TILT ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL | POWER STEERING | FRONT CUP HOLDERS | REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE | CARGO NET | AIR CONDITIONING | DUAL VANITY MIRRORS | CARGO AREA LIGHT | EXTERNAL TEMPERATURE DISPLAY | TACHOMETER | LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNING | ALLOY WHEELS | SPARE TIRE AND MUCH MORE!!!

 

 

****As per OMVIC regulations: Safety Certification is available for $495. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve.

"This vehicle is not driveable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and E-Testing are available for $495."

Financing Products & Services are Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C

Prices are subject to finance purchases only. Cash purchase prices may vary and may be higher by $1000 or more on select vehicles.

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free.
Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs!
At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you!

Vehicle Features

Packages

NO ACCIDENTS
AWD
FULL SERVICE RECORDS
ALLOY WHEELS

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From YorkTown Motors

2016 BMW 3 Series 4D...
 126,000 KM
$21,490 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 116,286 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti QX60 A...
 46,859 KM
$32,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email YorkTown Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-8899

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory