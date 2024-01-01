Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1707171716074_17058625315291964 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>VEHICLE:</strong> 2014 HYUNDAI ACCENT</p><p> <br></p><p><strong>FEATURES: C</strong></p><p>BLUETOOTH</p><p>CRUISE CONTROL</p><p>HEATED SEAT</p><p> <br></p><p>       <strong>CERTIFIED</strong> </p><p>--    The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.</p><p>--    Fully Certified.</p><p> <br></p><p>       <strong>ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES</strong></p><p>--     Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.</p><p>--     Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p>--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER</p><p>--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</p><p>--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!</p><p>--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE</p><p> <br></p><p>        <strong>LOCATION</strong></p><p>--     Were located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)</p><p> <br></p><p><strong>        ANTEPLI CARS</strong></p><p> _      website : www.anteplicars.com</p><p> <br></p><p>--     Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily</p><p>--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE </p><p>--     HAGGLE FREE</p><p>--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p>--     WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)</p><p> <br></p><p>-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.</p><p>-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,</p><p>-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70</p><p>-- Hours Of Operation:</p><p><strong>Monday-Friday:</strong> 10:00am - 7:00pm</p><p><strong>Saturday:</strong> 10:00am - 6:00 pm</p><p><strong>Sunday:</strong>  11:00am - 4:00pm</p><p> <br></p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1707171716074_12055510804487124 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p> <p> CERTIFIED </p><br><br><p>-- The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.</p><br><br><p>-- Fully Certified.</p><br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1707163106080_725960208203972 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br> <br><br><p> ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES</p><br><br><p>-- Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.</p><br><br><p>-- Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><br><br><p>-- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER</p><br><br><p>-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</p><br><br><p>-- OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!</p><br><br><p>-- OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE</p><br><br> <br><br><p> LOCATION</p><br><br><p>-- Were located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)</p><br><br> <br><br><p> ANTEPLI CARS</p><br><br><p> _ website : www.anteplicars.com</p><br><br> <br><br><p>-- Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily</p><br><br><p>-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE </p><br><br><p>-- HAGGLE FREE</p><br><br><p>-- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><br><br><p>-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)</p><br><br> <br><br><p>-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.</p><br><br><p>-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,</p><br><br><p>-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70</p><br><br><p>-- Hours Of Operation:</p><br><br><p>Monday-Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm</p><br><br><p>Saturday: 10:00am - 6:00 pm</p><br><br><p>Sunday: 11:00am - 4:00pm</p><br><br> <br><br><p>Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherines, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.</p>

2014 Hyundai Accent

127,989 KM

Details Description Features

$10,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sdn Auto GL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sdn Auto GL

Location

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416 739 6070

  1. 10948862
  2. 10948862
  3. 10948862
  4. 10948862
  5. 10948862
  6. 10948862
  7. 10948862
  8. 10948862
  9. 10948862
  10. 10948862
  11. 10948862
  12. 10948862
  13. 10948862
  14. 10948862
  15. 10948862
  16. 10948862
  17. 10948862
  18. 10948862
Contact Seller

$10,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
127,989KM
Used
VIN KMHCT4AE2EU771982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,989 KM

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE: 2014 HYUNDAI ACCENT

 

FEATURES: C

BLUETOOTH

CRUISE CONTROL

HEATED SEAT

 

       CERTIFIED 

--    The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

--    Fully Certified.

 

       ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES

--     Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.

--     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE

 

        LOCATION

--     We're located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)

 

        ANTEPLI CARS

 _      website : www.anteplicars.com

 

--     Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE 

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

--     WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70

-- Hours Of Operation:

Monday-Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am - 6:00 pm

Sunday:  11:00am - 4:00pm

 


CERTIFIED



-- The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.



-- Fully Certified.





ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES



-- Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.



-- Welcome for test drive today !!!



-- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER



-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE



-- OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!



-- OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE





LOCATION



-- We're located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)





ANTEPLI CARS



_ website : www.anteplicars.com





-- Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily



-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE



-- HAGGLE FREE



-- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY



-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)





-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.



-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,



-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70



-- Hours Of Operation:



Monday-Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm



Saturday: 10:00am - 6:00 pm



Sunday: 11:00am - 4:00pm





Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherine's, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P175/70TR14 -inc: low rolling resistant Silica

Safety

PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
adjustable front active head restraints

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
43 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT GDI VIS -inc: transverse-mounted inline 4-cylinder
2.94 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
2 driver's seat dual height adjustments
2 rear speakers located lower panel) and 2 tweeters
2 sliding and reclining adjustments and passenger side seatback pocket
4 speakers (2 front-door-mounted speakers
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition
Front Bucket Seats w/Warmers -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172 watts
deluxe centre console w/armrest
iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks
steering-wheel-mounted audio controls
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Wheels: 14 x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Antepli Cars

Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline auto for sale in North York, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline auto 232,624 KM $13,950 + tax & lic

Email Antepli Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Antepli Cars

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

416 739 6070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,450

+ taxes & licensing

Antepli Cars

416 739 6070

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Accent