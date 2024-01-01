Menu
VEHICLE: 2016 CHEVY MALIBU

FEATURES: CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH

CERTIFIED

--    The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.
--    Fully Certified.

ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES

--     Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.
--     Welcome for test drive today !!!
--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER
--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!
--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE

LOCATION

--     We're located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)

ANTEPLI CARS

_      website : www.anteplicars.com

--     Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily
--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE 
--     HAGGLE FREE
--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY
--     WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.
-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,
-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70
-- Hours Of Operation:
Monday-Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am - 6:00 pm
Sunday:  11:00am - 4:00pm

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

117,583 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LS w/1LS

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LS w/1LS

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416 739 6070

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

117,583KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G11B5SA0GF163409

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,583 KM

VEHICLE: 2016 CHEVY MALIBU

FEATURES: CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH

 

       CERTIFIED 

--    The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

--    Fully Certified.

 

       ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES

--     Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.

--     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE

 

        LOCATION

--     We're located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)

 

        ANTEPLI CARS

 _      website : www.anteplicars.com

 

--     Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE 

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

--     WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70

-- Hours Of Operation:

Monday-Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am - 6:00 pm

Sunday:  11:00am - 4:00pm

 

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherine's, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

CD Player
Bluetooth

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Antepli Cars

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416 739 6070

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Antepli Cars

416 739 6070

2016 Chevrolet Malibu