Please note that the CASH price of this vehicle may vary from the advertised FINANCE price listed.

AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service.

WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing rates, Also to insure the fullest customer satisfaction we carry a great line of premium warranties, suitable for any budget! All vehicles can be certified for an additional cost of $695

Our customers can take advantage of our high evaluation appraisal on all TRADE - IN vehicles! Come in, call us, or email your inquiries today!Toll free : 1-855-350-1313Direct : 647-350-1313Email : aacanadainc@gmail.comWebsite : http://www.aacanadainc.ca

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

145,189 KM

Details Description Features

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

S

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

145,189KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MN4HC908790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,189 KM

Vehicle Description

Please note that the CASH price of this vehicle may vary from the advertised FINANCE price listed.

 

AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service.

 WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing rates, Also to insure the fullest customer satisfaction we carry a great line of premium warranties, suitable for any budget! All vehicles can be certified for an additional cost of $695

Our customers can take advantage of our high evaluation appraisal on all TRADE - IN vehicles! Come in, call us, or email your inquiries today!Toll free : 1-855-350-1313Direct : 647-350-1313Email : aacanadainc@gmail.comWebsite : http://www.aacanadainc.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

2017 Nissan Pathfinder