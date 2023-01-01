$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
S
Location
AA Canada Inc
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
1-855-350-1313
Advertised Unfit
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,189 KM
Vehicle Description
Please note that the CASH price of this vehicle may vary from the advertised FINANCE price listed.
AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service.
WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing rates, Also to insure the fullest customer satisfaction we carry a great line of premium warranties, suitable for any budget! All vehicles can be certified for an additional cost of $695
Our customers can take advantage of our high evaluation appraisal on all TRADE - IN vehicles! Come in, call us, or email your inquiries today!Toll free : 1-855-350-1313Direct : 647-350-1313Email : aacanadainc@gmail.comWebsite : http://www.aacanadainc.ca
