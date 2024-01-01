Menu
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : BLIND SPOT CAMERA, SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, WELL EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION SYSTEM, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ROAD DEPARTURE MITIGATION, DRIVER ATTENTION MONITOR, AM, FM, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2018 Honda Accord

150,759 KM

$22,597

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport CVT|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|SAFETYTECH|BACKUPCAM|+++

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport CVT|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|SAFETYTECH|BACKUPCAM|+++

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$22,597

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,759KM
VIN 1HGCV1F32JA804464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N6117
  • Mileage 150,759 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : BLIND SPOT CAMERA, SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, WELL EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION SYSTEM, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ROAD DEPARTURE MITIGATION, DRIVER ATTENTION MONITOR, AM, FM, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
$22,597

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2018 Honda Accord