Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Honda Odyssey LX for sale in North York, ON

2018 Honda Odyssey

106,426 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Odyssey

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Odyssey

LX

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1710438630
  2. 1710438628
  3. 1710438630
  4. 1710438629
  5. 1710438630
  6. 1710438630
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
106,426KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 106,426 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 for sale in North York, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 89,633 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 7 PASS LEATHER NAVI B/SPOT CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 7 PASS LEATHER NAVI B/SPOT CAMERA 92,830 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SPORT NAVI PKG LEATHER SUNROOF B/SPOT for sale in North York, ON
2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SPORT NAVI PKG LEATHER SUNROOF B/SPOT 77,930 KM $31,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Odyssey