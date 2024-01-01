Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;>****As per OMVIC regulations and MTO: This vehicle is not drivable and not in road worthy condition unless safety certified.  </p><p style=text-align: center;>Safety Certification is available for $695. Inquire about our wide range of safety certification services and maintenance products we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve. </p><p style=text-align: center;>Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C </p><p style=text-align: center;>Prices are subject to finance purchases only. Cash purchase prices may vary and may be higher by $1000 or more on select vehicles.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;>*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free. </p><p style=text-align: center;>Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs! </p><p style=text-align: center;>At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you! </p>

2020 RAM 1500

102,051 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

  1. 1707587176
  2. 1707587176
  3. 1707587163
  4. 1707587170
  5. 1707587175
  6. 1707587173
  7. 1707587175
  8. 1707587173
  9. 1707587255
  10. 1707587255
  11. 1707587240
  12. 1707587252
  13. 1707587258
  14. 1707587257
  15. 1707587257
  16. 1707587256
  17. 1707587323
  18. 1707587341
  19. 1707587342
  20. 1707587340
  21. 1707587342
  22. 1707587341
  23. 1707587343
  24. 1707587343
  25. 1707587417
  26. 1707587406
  27. 1707587418
  28. 1707587417
  29. 1707587414
  30. 1707587417
  31. 1707587418
  32. 1707587418
  33. 1707587527
  34. 1707587531
  35. 1707587533
  36. 1707587531
  37. 1707587519
  38. 1707587529
  39. 1707587528
  40. 1707587530
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
102,051KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6SRFFTXLN278583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,051 KM

Vehicle Description

****As per OMVIC regulations and MTO: "This vehicle is not drivable and not in road worthy condition unless safety certified.  

Safety Certification is available for $695." Inquire about our wide range of safety certification services and maintenance products we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve. 

Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C 

Prices are subject to finance purchases only. Cash purchase prices may vary and may be higher by $1000 or more on select vehicles.

 

 

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free. 

Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs! 

At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From YorkTown Motors

Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Limited for sale in North York, ON
2018 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Limited 52,775 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec AWD for sale in North York, ON
2020 Acura RDX A-Spec AWD 81,536 KM $37,888 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 4DR SDN E 350 BLUETEC RWD for sale in North York, ON
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 4DR SDN E 350 BLUETEC RWD 131,350 KM $17,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email YorkTown Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-8899

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500