ONE OWNER || NO ACCIDENTS 
UPGRADED || HEATED STEERING WHEEL || SUNRROOF || WIRELESS CHARGER 
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES 


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** 
OUR NEW LOCATION: 
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.*** 


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** 
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** 
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

2020 Toyota Corolla

63,560 KM

Details Description

$21,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

LE || UPGRADED || SUNROOF || ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$21,985

+ taxes & licensing

63,560KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPRBE0LP048240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 63,560 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER || NO ACCIDENTS
UPGRADED || HEATED STEERING WHEEL || SUNRROOF || WIRELESS CHARGER
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$21,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2020 Toyota Corolla