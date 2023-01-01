Menu
2021 Honda Accord

87,088 KM

Details Description

$31,987

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Accord

Sedan SE CVT|ALLOYS|LEATHER|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS|SAFETY

2021 Honda Accord

Sedan SE CVT|ALLOYS|LEATHER|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS|SAFETY

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$31,987

+ taxes & licensing

87,088KM
Used
VIN 1HGCV1F25MA800484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour San Marino Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M5606
  • Mileage 87,088 KM

Vehicle Description

**YEAR-END SPECIAL!** WELL EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN RED ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED PARTIALLY LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT INFO, TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION SYSTEM, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING DISTANCE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ROAD DEPARTURE MITIGATION, DRIVER ATTENTION MONITOR, AM, FM, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, COMPASS, REMOTE START, PUSH TO START, ECO MODE, SPORT MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!!



WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-XXXX

1-877-464-0622

$31,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2021 Honda Accord